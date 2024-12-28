Justin Herbert News: Dominant in road victory

Herbert completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns against New England on Saturday.

The Patriots were overwhelmed by Herbert and WR1 Ladd McConkey, who dropped a wide-open look on his first target of the game but lit up the Patriots for eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on the next nine targets while propelling the Chargers to a 40-7 road victory. As long as McConkey gets going the Chargers usually have enough targets on hand for Herbert to get hot, but the lack of complementary pass catchers leaves a lot of pressure on McConkey from week to week, and few means of recourse whenever McConkey's production slows. The Chargers face a mostly accommodating Raiders defense in Week 18.