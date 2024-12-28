Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Herbert headshot

Justin Herbert News: Dominant in road victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 1:15pm

Herbert completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns against New England on Saturday.

The Patriots were overwhelmed by Herbert and WR1 Ladd McConkey, who dropped a wide-open look on his first target of the game but lit up the Patriots for eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on the next nine targets while propelling the Chargers to a 40-7 road victory. As long as McConkey gets going the Chargers usually have enough targets on hand for Herbert to get hot, but the lack of complementary pass catchers leaves a lot of pressure on McConkey from week to week, and few means of recourse whenever McConkey's production slows. The Chargers face a mostly accommodating Raiders defense in Week 18.

Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now