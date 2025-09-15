Herbert took what the defense gave him all evening, and the Raiders never seemed to have an answer. The sixth-year quarterback efficiently marched down the field whenever Los Angeles needed a sustaining drive, and were it not for the ineptitude of Geno Smith and company on the other side, Herbert probably could have pressed further for a bigger game. It's clear the 27-year-old is looking to be more mobile in 2025, as that's now back-to-back games with 30 or more rushing yards, a feat he accomplished just four times total last season.