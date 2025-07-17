Justin Herbert News: Sharp to begin training camp

Herbert looked in midseason form on the first day of training camp Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert's highlights Thursday included a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Reagor and a sharp performance in red-zone drills. Reagor's expected to be a supporting piece in a Chargers wide receiver room that drafted rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the second and fifth round, respectively, while retaining Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis. Harris is slated to sign his rookie contract with the Chargers after agreeing to terms with the team Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mike Williams plans to retire from the NFL rather than play out the one-year deal he signed with the Chargers in March.