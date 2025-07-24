Menu
Justin Jefferson Injury: Sits out end of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Jefferson sat out the end of Thursday's practice after experiencing some mild tightness in his legs, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

That said, Seifert indicates that there are no concerns for Jefferson, even in the short term, but on just the second day of training camp the wideout elected to not push things, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. As the coming season approaches, Jefferson is poised to maintain his high-volume role in a Minnesota passing offense that's now directed by 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy.

Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
