Justin Reid News: Picks off pass on Christmas Day

Reid recorded five tackles (all solo) and intercepted a pass in Wednesday's 29-10 Week 17 victory against the Steelers.

Reid's interception halted a Pittsburgh drive that had reached KC's 18-yard line, as he picked off a Russell Wilson throw in the end zone. It was the second interception for the veteran safety this season and his first since Week 7 versus San Francisco. Reid has also notched 87 tackles on the campaign, eight shy of the career-high 95 he finished with in the regular season last year.