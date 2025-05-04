Justin Tucker News: Working out, but status uncertain

Tucker has been working out at Baltimore's training facility, and the Ravens are currently approaching the competition between him and rookie Tyler Loop "purely on football," Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Tucker uncharacteristically struggled last year, converting just 22 of 30 field-goal attempts over 17 regular-season games. He's also currently under investigation by the NFL due to off-the-field allegations, and Han notes that Baltimore is still awaiting the results of that investigation. The Ravens selected Loop in the sixth round of April's Draft, suggesting that Tucker's role with the team is hazy considering the league's investigation and his unsatisfactory kicking last year.