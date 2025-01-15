NFL Staff Picks: Divisional Playoff Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

The wild-card round of the playoffs was a five-way tie in Staff Picks, as each writer went 3-3. Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne also hit their best bets.

There was no unanimous pick and majority picks went 4-2.

This week, not only are there no unanimous picks, but no team garnered even four votes.

Payne and Dalton Del Don both agree on the Bills as a best bet while Scott Pianowski went the opposite way and made the Ravens his best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.