NFL Staff Picks: Divisional Playoff Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
The wild-card round of the playoffs was a five-way tie in Staff Picks, as each writer went 3-3. Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne also hit their best bets.
There was no unanimous pick and majority picks went 4-2.
This week, not only are there no unanimous picks, but no team garnered even four votes.
Payne and Dalton Del Don both agree on the Bills as a best bet while Scott Pianowski went the opposite way and made the Ravens his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Texans +8.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Chiefs
|Commanders +9.5 at Lions
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Lions
|Lions
|Commanders
|Rams +6 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Eagles
|Ravens -1 at Bills
|Bills
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bills
|Bills
|Best Bet
|Chiefs
|Ravens
|Lions
|Bills
|Bills
|Playoff Record
|3-3
|3-3
|3-3
|3-3
|3-3
|Playoff Best Bet Record
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|0-1
|Playoff Unanimous Pick Record
|0-0
|Playoff Majority Pick Record
|4-2
|2024 Regular-Season Record
|131-138-3
|121-148-3
|127-142-3
|138-131-3
|117-152-3
|2024 Best Bet Record
|6-12
|8-10
|4-13-1
|10-7-1
|7-11
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-9
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|130-139-3
|2023 Playoff Record
|10-3
|8-5
|6-7
|9-4
|10-3
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|It's weird, the Chiefs were only three-point favorites in Week 16 against the Texans, but Mahomes was just coming off the ankle injury. I think that they played their most complete game in Week 17 and are peaking at the right time. I also like the Eagles' line.
|Pianowski
|I can't remember the last time I felt super confident about any pick. I am confident that this weekend will be more satisfying from a viewing perspective than last weekend.
|Whalen
|While Jayden Daniels presents some interesting matchup issues, the Lions should put up enough points to win by two scores.
|Payne
|I'm giving myself the kiss of death, but Ravens-Bills is the game I feel like I have the biggest read on for Buffalo all season. Oddly, I like they got blown out by the Ravens earlier this season, this game is in Buffalo and the Bills have three defensive starters they didn't have the first time around. This week or next, the Chiefs will lose for sure (I realize that this is not going out on a limb).
|Del Don
|A missed Justin Tucker field goal helps Buffalo reach the AFC championship game.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021, 2023 and 2024 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.