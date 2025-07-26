Kader Kohou Injury: Leaves with leg injury
Kohou exited Saturday's practice after suffering a leg injury during 1-on-1 drills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Kohou went down while he was covering Tyreek Hill during Saturday morning's practice. The Dolphins' secondary lacks experience, so a serious injury for Kohou -- who has 38 starts through three seasons -- would be a problem. The Dolphins don't practice again until Monday.
