Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Clears up cap space

Fairbairn agreed to terms Monday on a contract restructure with the Texans for the purpose of freeing up salary cap space, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fairbairn's restructure converts part of his $4.73 million base salary into a $3.46 million signing bonus, while adding multiple void years to the end of his deal. He still remains under contract through 2026 after having inked a a three-year extension last offseason. The 31-year-old converted 36 of 42 field-goal attempts and 34 of 36 extra-point tries across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024, though he struggled in Houston's divisional-round playoff loss to Kansas City. He remains positioned as the Texans' starting kicker.