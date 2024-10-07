Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Wins it as time expires

Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills in Week 5.

Fairbairn drilled a 59-yarder as time expired to give Houston the win. He had earlier booted a 50-yarder and is now 8-of-9 from the 50 and beyond. This was the third time in five games he's posted double-digit points, and the eight-year veteran is averaging 8.4 points per game. The decision to give Fairbairn a three-year contract in the offseason was a wise one; his leg has been the integral in two of Houston's four wins.