Kamari Lassiter Injury: Expected to miss multiple games

Lassiter is expected to miss multiple games as he recovers from a scapula injury he sustained in the Texans' Week 5 win over the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lassiter was already ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, but he appears likely to miss at least an additional game beyond that. Until Lassiter is healthy again, D'Angelo Ross should step in as a starter in the Houston secondary. A rookie second-round pick out of Georgia, Lassiter has compiled 19 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception through the first five weeks of the season.