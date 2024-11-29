Kareem Hunt News: Struggles with starter returning

Hunt rushed seven times for 15 yards while catching two of four targets for no gain in Friday's 19-17 win over the Raiders.

Week 1 starter Isiah Pacheco (ankle) was activated from a 10-week stint on injured reserve to out-gain Hunt by 34 total yards on one less touch Friday. The latter remained involved with an even split in carries in the first game the two tailbacks have played together this year. Hunt figures to maintain a minor role as both a rushing and a receiving option as Pacheco works back from a long layoff, but his value certainly took a hit in Week 13. The Chiefs will have a couple of extra days off ahead of next Sunday's home tilt against the Chargers.