Kareem Hunt News: Suiting up, but likely to rest

Hunt (coach's decision) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Hunt didn't miss any practice time this week, but with the Chiefs having already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed heading to regular-season finale and planning to rest multiple key players on both sides of the ball, he had been listed as doubtful heading into Sunday. Though he'll be in uniform Sunday, Hunt may just make a ceremonial start, if he even plays at all. Normal starting running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) is also sitting out Sunday, so the Chiefs are expected to lean on Samaje Perine and Carson Steele as their primary options out of the backfield.