Keaontay Ingram: Let go by Kansas City

The Chiefs waived Ingram on Tuesday.

Ingram was signed to the roster ahead of Kansas City's Week 3 win over Atlanta to provide backfield depth after Isiah Pacheco (fibula) was placed on injured reserve. He ended up playing just five special-teams snaps against Atlanta, with Carson Steele and Samaje Perine taking on all of the snaps out of the backfield. Ingram was waived Tuesday to make room on the 53-man roster for Kareem Hunt, and the former will explore his next options should he clear waivers.