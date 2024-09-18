Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. JAX
|2.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at DAL
|3.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NO
|4.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at ATL
|5.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. DET
Note: The only negative from Murray's line Sunday was that the Cardinals were so far ahead that they didn't need to throw much in the second half.
|6.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at MIN
|7.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at CIN
|8.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. WAS
|9.
|Jared Goff DET at ARI
|10.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. BAL
|11.
|Brock Purdy SF at LAR
|12.
|*Anthony Richardson IND vs. CHI
Note: Frustrating day for Richardson, who missed a few passes and had others dropped by his receivers. A late TD pass salvaged some of his day, but it was ugly on both sides of the ball for the Colts nearly all day.
|13.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. PHI
Note: Carr threw the ball only 16 times because the running game was working so well, and because the Saints were getting so many chunk plays that they didn't have long drives.
|14.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. MIA
Note: Smith had to throw a whopping 44 times in the win over the Pats.
|15.
|Kirk Cousins ATL vs. KC
|16.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. DEN
|17.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. NE
|18.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. HOU
|19.
|*Justin Fields PIT vs. LAC
Note: Fields is in line for a third consecutive start this week against the Chargers.
|20.
|Deshaun Watson CLE vs. NYG
|21.
|Gardner Minshew LV vs. CAR
|22.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at BUF
Note: Lawrence was under siege from the Browns' pass rush all day, and now has a prime-time road game against the Bills on Monday night.
|23.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SF
Note: Stafford is now missing Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and a good chunk of his offensive line. At least he'll face an angry Niners team this week.
|24.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at PIT
Note: Herbert got rolled up on in the third quarter against the Panthers and suffered a lower leg injury. He's day-to-day, and x-rays were negative for a fracture.
|25.
|*Caleb Williams CHI at IND
Note: Williams was sacked a whopping seven times against the Texans on Sunday night, and most of those were not a reflection of him trying to extend the play, but rather him being under immediate pressure.
|26.
|Daniel Jones NYG at CLE
|27.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. GB
Note: Levis had another preposterous turnover, this time on a bad lateral in the red zone.
|28.
|*Andy Dalton CAR at LV
Note: Dalton is starting ahead of Bryce Young this week against the Raiders.
|29.
|*Skylar Thompson MIA at SEA
Note: Thompson is in line to start Week 3 against Seattle, while the Dolphins are still deciding whether or not to put Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on IR. The Dolphins claimed Tyler Huntley off the Ravens' practice squad and he'll be the backup.
|30.
|Jacoby Brissett NE at NYJ
|31.
|*Malik Willis GB at TEN
Note: Willis will probably have to throw it more than 14 times this week in his 'revenge game' against the Titans.
|32.
|*Bo Nix DEN at TB
Note: Nix threw two interceptions in the loss to the Steelers, including one in the end zone.
|33.
|Jordan Love GB at TEN
|34.
|*Russell Wilson PIT vs. LAC
Note: Wilson (calf) is slated for the same limited practice schedule this week and will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback.
|35.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at SEA
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) is meeting with independent neurologists and the Dolphins are putting him on IR to give him ample time to progress through the concussion protocol.
|36.
|*Bryce Young CAR at LV
Note: After a second disastrous performance by Young and a night of studying film on Sunday night, new head coach Dave Canales decided to bench Young and install Andy Dalton as the starter.
Running Backs
|1.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. KC
|2.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at NO
|3.
|*Jordan Mason SF at LAR
Note: Mason has had two 100+ games to begin the season.
|4.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
|5.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. CHI
Note: The Colts strangely didn't use Taylor in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Packers and confirmed after the game that he wasn't injured.
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. PHI
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. SF
|8.
|De'Von Achane MIA at SEA
|9.
|James Cook BUF vs. JAX
|10.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at ARI
|11.
|Josh Jacobs GB at TEN
|12.
|*Derrick Henry BAL at DAL
Note: Henry had one big run, but the rest of the day was a grind against the Raiders.
|13.
|James Conner ARZ vs. DET
|14.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|15.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at CIN
Note: Robinson will be up against the Bengals, who essentially have no healthy defensive tackles.
|16.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at PIT
Note: Dobbins and the Chargers' run game is rolling, but the competition toughens this week against the Steelers.
|17.
|Travis Etienne JAC at BUF
|18.
|David Montgomery DET at ARI
|19.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. GB
|20.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIA
|21.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. LAC
|22.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. DEN
Note: White suffered a groin injury in the first half against the Lions, and while he missed a few snaps, he played through it.
|23.
|*Aaron Jones MIN vs. HOU
Note: Jones was examined for a rib issue after losing a fumble at the goal line late in the third quarter last week. Ty Chandler ran for more yards than Jones, with many of those yards coming in the second half.
|24.
|Zamir White LV vs. CAR
|25.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. WAS
|26.
|*D'Andre Swift CHI at IND
Note: The Bears can't get the ground game going - Swift had a paltry 18 yards on 14 carries on Sunday night. The Colts are next, and they've been gashed on the ground over the first two games, so there's some hope.
|27.
|Devin Singletary NYG at CLE
|28.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. NYG
|29.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at LV
|30.
|*Carson Steele KC at ATL
Note: Steele will likely move into the starting role with Isiah Pacheco (fibula) out. The Chiefs just signed Kareem Hunt to their practice squad, and he might play a role eventually. I suspect that Samaje Perine will see a bigger role than he's been getting, too.
|31.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. LAC
|32.
|*D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. NYG
Note: Foreman got the Browns' first carry against Jacksonville and had 15 total touches.
|33.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. BAL
|34.
|Javonte Williams DEN at TB
|35.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. BAL
Note: With the Cowboys falling behind so early, Elliott had only eight touches last week, but it also wasn't just the game situation that was limiting him, as Rico Dowdle started and even Deuce Vaughn saw fist quarter action.
|36.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at TB
Note: McLaughlin played just 17 snaps and had three carries in the loss to the Steelers.
|37.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. DEN
Note: Irving could get more work this week, pending Rachaad White's groin injury.
|38.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. NE
|39.
|*Cam Akers HOU at MIN
Note: Akers filled in on Sunday night after Joe Mixon (ankle) got hurt. He had seven carries for 32 yards, but also lost a fumble.
|40.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. KC
Note: Allgeier played only 13 offensive snaps, but got 10 touches on those snaps. Still, it's clear that his share of the offense is smaller than last season.
|41.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at CIN
|42.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. CAR
|43.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at SEA
|44.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. HOU
|45.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. JAX
|46.
|Gus Edwards LAC at PIT
|47.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. PHI
|48.
|Justice Hill BAL at DAL
|49.
|Antonio Gibson NE at NYJ
|50.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. WAS
Note: Brown played just 13 snaps in the loss to the Chiefs, compared to 51 for Zack Moss.
|51.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at IND
|52.
|Trey Benson ARZ vs. DET
|53.
|*Samaje Perine KC at ATL
Note: Perine played just nine snaps last week, but with Isiah Pacheco out, Perine will likely play a bigger role.
|54.
|Emanuel Wilson GB at TEN
|55.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NO
|56.
|Ronnie Rivers LA vs. SF
|57.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at CLE
|58.
|Will Shipley PHI at NO
|59.
|Blake Corum LA vs. SF
|60.
|Miles Sanders CAR at LV
|61.
|Isaac Guerendo SF at LAR
|62.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC at BUF
Note: Bigsby suffered a shoulder injury on a kickoff return, leaving D'Ernest Johnson next in line behind Travis Etienne.
|63.
|*Joe Mixon HOU at MIN
Note: Mixon suffered an ankle injury Sunday night and only played seven snaps after the injury. The Texans have said it's 'not a long-term issue' but they were also noncommittal about this week.
|64.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. MIA
|65.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. GB
Note: Spears sprained an ankle in the loss to the Jets, though the injury is considered a minor injury.
|66.
|*Pierre Strong CLE vs. NYG
Note: Strong is week-to-week with a hamstring issue.
|67.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at MIN
Note: Pierce (hamstring) did not play Sunday night. His status has more pertinence now that Joe Mixon is dealing with a hamstring injury.
|68.
|*Kareem Hunt at
Note: The Chiefs signed Hunt to their practice squad on Tuesday with Isiah Pacheco (fibula) out 6-to-8 weeks.
|69.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at SEA
|70.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at SEA
|71.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR
Note: McCaffrey could miss at least six weeks with his Achilles' tendinitis.
|72.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at ATL
Note: Pacheco (broken fibula) will be out 6-to-8 weeks.
|73.
|*MarShawn Lloyd GB at TEN
Note: Lloyd sprained his ankle in his NFL debut in Week 2 and now has been placed on IR.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. BAL
|2.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at ARI
Note: St. Brown was forced out on the final series against the Bucs with a lower leg soft-tissue injury, but coach Dan Campbell said that 'he'll be good.'
|3.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. HOU
Note: Jefferson (right quad) is day-to-day after being forced out of Sunday's win over the Niners.
|4.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at SEA
Note: Downgraded a little with Skylar Thompson starting at QB.
|5.
|Nico Collins HOU at MIN
|6.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
|7.
|Rashee Rice KC at ATL
|8.
|Mike Evans TB vs. DEN
|9.
|Davante Adams LV vs. CAR
|10.
|DJ Moore CHI at IND
|11.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NO
|12.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. WAS
Note: Chase really needs Tee Higgins (hamstring) to return - he was bracketed by a safety almost all game against the Chiefs.
|13.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
Note: Aiyuk has been pretty quiet so far, but he'll need to be a bigger part of the offense with Deebo Samuel (calf) ruled out.
|14.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. PHI
Note: Olave was *this* close to having a big day last week, twice getting tackled inside the 10-yard line, including once at the 1-yard line.
|15.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at MIN
|16.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. DET
|17.
|Drake London ATL vs. KC
|18.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at SEA
|19.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DEN
|20.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIA
|21.
|George Pickens PIT vs. LAC
|22.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. CHI
|23.
|*Malik Nabers NYG at CLE
Note: Nabers had 18 targets against the Commanders, but chances are he'll find tougher sledding against the Browns.
|24.
|*Jameson Williams DET at ARI
Note: Williams is up to 20 targets and 200 receiving yards through two games.
|25.
|Zay Flowers BAL at DAL
|26.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. GB
|27.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIA
|28.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYG
Note: Cooper struggled with drops against the Jaguars.
|29.
|Xavier Worthy KC at ATL
|30.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. JAX
|31.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. PHI
|32.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR at LV
Note: Johnson is the likely beneficiary of the Panthers' installing Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback over Bryce Young.
|33.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at CIN
|34.
|Christian Kirk JAC at BUF
|35.
|*Tank Dell HOU at MIN
Note: Dell was only targeted four times Sunday night and dropped a well-thrown deep ball.
|36.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at TB
|37.
|Brian Thomas JAC at BUF
|38.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIA
|39.
|Jayden Reed GB at TEN
|40.
|Demarcus Robinson LA vs. SF
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. NYG
|42.
|Gabe Davis JAC at BUF
|43.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. NE
|44.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. BAL
|45.
|Romeo Doubs GB at TEN
|46.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at LAR
Note: I expect a bigger role for Jennings with Deebo Samuel (calf) out.
|47.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. KC
|48.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at PIT
|49.
|Tyler Johnson LA vs. SF
|50.
|*Jalen Nailor MIN vs. HOU
Note: Nailor hasn't had much volume, but he scored again last week and both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are banged up.
|51.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. JAX
|52.
|*Christian Watson GB at TEN
Note: Watson didn't even get one of the 14 targets from Malik Willis in the win over the Colts.
|53.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at PIT
|54.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. DET
|55.
|Adam Thielen CAR at LV
|56.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. CAR
|57.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. DET
|58.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. CHI
|59.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. GB
|60.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at PIT
|61.
|Curtis Samuel BUF vs. JAX
|62.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. WAS
|63.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at TEN
|64.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. KC
|65.
|*Rome Odunze CHI at IND
Note: Odunze (knee) was able to play through his injury Sunday night and was targeted five times in the loss to the Texans.
|66.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE at NYJ
|67.
|Jahan Dotson PHI at NO
|68.
|Xavier Legette CAR at LV
|69.
|Adonai Mitchell IND vs. CHI
|70.
|Mike Williams NYJ vs. NE
|71.
|Josh Reynolds DEN at TB
|72.
|DeMario Douglas NE at NYJ
|73.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. DEN
|74.
|Jordan Whittington LA vs. SF
|75.
|Troy Franklin DEN at TB
|76.
|Noah Brown WAS at CIN
|77.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at CLE
|78.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. SF
|79.
|Jermaine Burton CIN vs. WAS
|80.
|*Keenan Allen CHI at IND
Note: Allen (heel) sat out the Sunday loss to the Texans.
|81.
|*Jordan Addison MIN vs. HOU
Note: The Vikings are hopeful that Addison (ankle) will be able to return in Week 3.
|82.
|Roman Wilson PIT vs. LAC
|83.
|Malik Washington MIA at SEA
|84.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. WAS
Note: Higgins (hamstring) is making progress and might benefit from the Bengals playing on Monday night, getting the extra day of rest.
|85.
|Josh Downs IND vs. CHI
|86.
|Deebo Samuel SF at LAR
|87.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at NO
Note: Brown (hamstring) is expected to miss at least another week due to his injury suffered in practice last week.
|88.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. SF
Note: Kupp (ankle) is expected to be out 'an extended period of time' and an IR trip is possible.
|89.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. SF
Tight Ends
|1.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|2.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. DET
|3.
|Travis Kelce KC at ATL
|4.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. CAR
|5.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. KC
Note: Pitts had a quiet night on Monday, but faces a Chiefs team that's been giving up copious targets and yards by opposing tight ends.
|6.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at ARI
Note: LaPorta has been hurt by Jameson Williams's emergence, as he was targeted just thrice on Jared Goff's 55 passes.
|7.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. JAX
|8.
|Mark Andrews BAL at DAL
|9.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NO
|10.
|Hunter Henry NE at NYJ
|11.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. SF
|12.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. LAC
|13.
|*Taysom Hill NO vs. PHI
Note: Hill went to the hospital with a chest injury, but avoided any major injury.
|14.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. BAL
|15.
|*Mike Gesicki CIN vs. WAS
Note: The Bengals' tight ends were heavily targeted against the Chiefs - is this the start of a trend, or a matchup advantage?
|16.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at DAL
|17.
|Zach Ertz WAS at CIN
|18.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at SEA
|19.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at MIN
|20.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. GB
|21.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. PHI
|22.
|Tucker Kraft GB at TEN
|23.
|Cole Kmet CHI at IND
|24.
|Cade Otton TB vs. DEN
|25.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. NE
|26.
|Brenton Strange JAC at BUF
|27.
|*Jordan Akins CLE vs. NYG
Note: Targeted just once despite David Njoku sitting out against the Jaguars.
|28.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. MIA
|29.
|Luke Musgrave GB at TEN
|30.
|Theo Johnson NYG at CLE
|31.
|Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at LV
|32.
|Luke Farrell JAC at BUF
|33.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN at TB
Note: Dulcich was targeted eight times last week, but netted just 16 receiving yards.
|34.
|Hayden Hurst LAC at PIT
|35.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. JAX
|36.
|*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. BAL
Note: Ferguson was 'really close' to playing last week against the Saints, and is likely coming back against the Ravens this week. I'll wait until he actually practices before elevating him.
|37.
|*Evan Engram JAC at BUF
Note: After injuring his hamstring in warmups last week, Engram is 'week-to-week', though there's some measure of optimism from coach Doug Pederson about Engram's availability.
|38.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. NYG
Note: Njoku (ankle) hasn't been ruled out yet for Week 3.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. BAL
|2.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. KC
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at NO
|4.
|*Jordan Mason SF at LAR
Note: Mason has had two 100+ games to begin the season.
|5.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
|6.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at ARI
Note: St. Brown was forced out on the final series against the Bucs with a lower leg soft-tissue injury, but coach Dan Campbell said that 'he'll be good.'
|7.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. HOU
Note: Jefferson (right quad) is day-to-day after being forced out of Sunday's win over the Niners.
|8.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at SEA
Note: Downgraded a little with Skylar Thompson starting at QB.
|9.
|Nico Collins HOU at MIN
|10.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. CHI
Note: The Colts strangely didn't use Taylor in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Packers and confirmed after the game that he wasn't injured.
|11.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. PHI
|12.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. SF
|13.
|De'Von Achane MIA at SEA
|14.
|James Cook BUF vs. JAX
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
|16.
|Rashee Rice KC at ATL
|17.
|Mike Evans TB vs. DEN
|18.
|Davante Adams LV vs. CAR
|19.
|Josh Jacobs GB at TEN
|20.
|*Derrick Henry BAL at DAL
Note: Henry had one big run, but the rest of the day was a grind against the Raiders.
|21.
|James Conner ARZ vs. DET
|22.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|23.
|DJ Moore CHI at IND
|24.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NO
|25.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. WAS
Note: Chase really needs Tee Higgins (hamstring) to return - he was bracketed by a safety almost all game against the Chiefs.
|26.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at ARI
|27.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at CIN
Note: Robinson will be up against the Bengals, who essentially have no healthy defensive tackles.
|28.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at PIT
Note: Dobbins and the Chargers' run game is rolling, but the competition toughens this week against the Steelers.
|29.
|Travis Etienne JAC at BUF
|30.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|31.
|David Montgomery DET at ARI
|32.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. GB
|33.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIA
|34.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
Note: Aiyuk has been pretty quiet so far, but he'll need to be a bigger part of the offense with Deebo Samuel (calf) ruled out.
|35.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. PHI
Note: Olave was *this* close to having a big day last week, twice getting tackled inside the 10-yard line, including once at the 1-yard line.
|36.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at MIN
|37.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. DET
|38.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. DET
|39.
|Drake London ATL vs. KC
|40.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at SEA
|41.
|Travis Kelce KC at ATL
|42.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DEN
|43.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIA
|44.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. LAC
|45.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. CAR
|46.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. KC
Note: Pitts had a quiet night on Monday, but faces a Chiefs team that's been giving up copious targets and yards by opposing tight ends.
|47.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. DEN
Note: White suffered a groin injury in the first half against the Lions, and while he missed a few snaps, he played through it.
|48.
|*Aaron Jones MIN vs. HOU
Note: Jones was examined for a rib issue after losing a fumble at the goal line late in the third quarter last week. Ty Chandler ran for more yards than Jones, with many of those yards coming in the second half.
|49.
|George Pickens PIT vs. LAC
|50.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. CHI
|51.
|*Malik Nabers NYG at CLE
Note: Nabers had 18 targets against the Commanders, but chances are he'll find tougher sledding against the Browns.
|52.
|*Jameson Williams DET at ARI
Note: Williams is up to 20 targets and 200 receiving yards through two games.
|53.
|Zay Flowers BAL at DAL
|54.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. GB
|55.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIA
|56.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at ARI
Note: LaPorta has been hurt by Jameson Williams's emergence, as he was targeted just thrice on Jared Goff's 55 passes.
|57.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYG
Note: Cooper struggled with drops against the Jaguars.
|58.
|Zamir White LV vs. CAR
|59.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. WAS
|60.
|*D'Andre Swift CHI at IND
Note: The Bears can't get the ground game going - Swift had a paltry 18 yards on 14 carries on Sunday night. The Colts are next, and they've been gashed on the ground over the first two games, so there's some hope.
|61.
|Devin Singletary NYG at CLE
|62.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at LV
|63.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. JAX
|64.
|Mark Andrews BAL at DAL
|65.
|Xavier Worthy KC at ATL
|66.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. JAX
|67.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. PHI
|68.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR at LV
Note: Johnson is the likely beneficiary of the Panthers' installing Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback over Bryce Young.
|69.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. NYG
|70.
|*Carson Steele KC at ATL
Note: Steele will likely move into the starting role with Isiah Pacheco (fibula) out. The Chiefs just signed Kareem Hunt to their practice squad, and he might play a role eventually. I suspect that Samaje Perine will see a bigger role than he's been getting, too.
|71.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. LAC
|72.
|*D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. NYG
Note: Foreman got the Browns' first carry against Jacksonville and had 15 total touches.
|73.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. BAL
|74.
|Javonte Williams DEN at TB
|75.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. BAL
Note: With the Cowboys falling behind so early, Elliott had only eight touches last week, but it also wasn't just the game situation that was limiting him, as Rico Dowdle started and even Deuce Vaughn saw fist quarter action.
|76.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at CIN
|77.
|Christian Kirk JAC at BUF
|78.
|*Tank Dell HOU at MIN
Note: Dell was only targeted four times Sunday night and dropped a well-thrown deep ball.
|79.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at TB
|80.
|Brian Thomas JAC at BUF
|81.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIA
|82.
|Jayden Reed GB at TEN
|83.
|Demarcus Robinson LA vs. SF
|84.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. NYG
|85.
|Gabe Davis JAC at BUF
|86.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. NE
|87.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at TB
Note: McLaughlin played just 17 snaps and had three carries in the loss to the Steelers.
|88.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. DEN
Note: Irving could get more work this week, pending Rachaad White's groin injury.
|89.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at NO
|90.
|Hunter Henry NE at NYJ
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. BAL
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at ATL
|3.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at MIN
|4.
|Jake Moody SF at LAR
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at PIT
|6.
|*Justin Tucker BAL at DAL
Note: Missed another long-distance (56 yards) field goal in the loss to the Raiders.
|7.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NO
|8.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. LAC
|9.
|*Evan McPherson CIN vs. WAS
Note: Tough game - McPherson nailed four field goals, but his missed extra point was the difference in the loss to the Chiefs.
|10.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. PHI
|11.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. KC
|12.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. CAR
|13.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. JAX
|14.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. NE
|15.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. DEN
|16.
|Jason Sanders MIA at SEA
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. DET
|18.
|Cairo Santos CHI at IND
|19.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. MIA
|20.
|Brayden Narveson GB at TEN
|21.
|*Cam Little JAC at BUF
Note: Little had a costly 43-yard miss in the loss to the Browns.
|22.
|Jake Bates DET at ARI
|23.
|Matt Gay IND vs. CHI
|24.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. NYG
|25.
|*Joshua Karty LA vs. SF
Note: Karty tweaked his groin in the loss to the Cardinals. The Rams signed Tanner Brown to their practice squad just in case.
|26.
|*Austin Seibert WAS at CIN
Note: Seibert's seven field goals are actually a bullet point in favor of leagues banning kickers - who had Seibert active last week?
|27.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. HOU
|28.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. GB
|29.
|Wil Lutz DEN at TB
|30.
|Joey Slye NE at NYJ
|31.
|*Greg Joseph NYG at CLE
Note: Joseph will replace the injured Graham Gano (hamstring) for the next four games.
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at LV
|33.
|*Graham Gano NYG at CLE
Note: Aggravated his hamstring injury on the opening kickoff last week and has been placed on IR.
Defenses
|1.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. NYG
Note: The Browns' defense showed their teeth last week against the Jags, now get the Giants.
|2.
|New York Jets vs. NE
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers at LAR
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LAC
|5.
|Buffalo Bills vs. JAX
|6.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. CAR
|7.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DEN
Note: The Bucs had a classic bend-but-don't-break performance against the Lions despite missing Antoine Winfield (among others), but now get to attack at home against the Broncos.
|8.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. MIA
|9.
|Los Angeles Chargers at PIT
|10.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. BAL
|11.
|Green Bay Packers at TEN
|12.
|Kansas City Chiefs at ATL
|13.
|Houston Texans at MIN
|14.
|Chicago Bears at IND
|15.
|Baltimore Ravens at DAL
|16.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. WAS
Note: The Bengals' injuries on the DL prevent me from ranking them higher.
|17.
|New England Patriots at NYJ
|18.
|Detroit Lions at ARI
|19.
|New Orleans Saints vs. PHI
|20.
|New York Giants at CLE
|21.
|*Indianapolis Colts vs. CHI
Note: The resistible force (the Bears' run offense) meets the moveable object (the Colts' run defense) this week. DeForest Buckner is out with a high ankle sprain.
|22.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. HOU
|23.
|Denver Broncos at TB
|24.
|Miami Dolphins at SEA
|25.
|Washington Commanders at CIN
|26.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NO
|27.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at BUF
|28.
|Carolina Panthers at LV
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. DET
|30.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SF
|31.
|Tennessee Titans vs. GB
|32.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. KC