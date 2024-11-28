Keenan Allen News: Two Thanksgiving touchdowns

Allen caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against Detroit on Thursday.

Allen's eight targets were just over half as much target volume as he commanded in Week 12, but the per-target returns were more efficient for Allen against the Lions. The Chicago passing game did next to nothing in the first half, but Allen was very productive in the second half, scoring both of his touchdowns. The Bears offense is still clunky at best, but Allen's fantasy prospects have taken a turn for the better by drawing 23 targets over the last two weeks. He'll try to keep rolling at San Francisco in Week 14.