Keisean Nixon News: Solid outing in loss

Nixon recorded nine total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Nixon tied Eric Wilson as Green Bay's third-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing both Javon Bullard and Edgerrin Cooper, who each recorded 11 stops. The 27-year-old corner from South Carolina has had the most productive season of his career, logging 82 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles over 16 appearances. Nixon is expected to remain one of Green Bay's top defensive playmakers, whether he starts in the slot or at outside corner, in the Week 18 matchup against the Bears.