Keith Taylor News: Headed to Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Taylor to the active roster Tuesday.

Taylor last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Panthers, during which he accrued 29 tackles (24 solo) and three pass breakups across 17 games. While he didn't play in 2023, Taylor could compete for snaps on the Chiefs' first-team defense after starting corner Jaylen Watson suffered a fractured ankle against the 49ers in Week 7. Taylor will compete with Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson for the second starting corner job opposite Trent McDuffie.