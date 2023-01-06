Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 18 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Davante Adams certainly did well with Jarrett Stidham last week – seemingly everyone on the Raiders offense did – so there's nothing obviously concerning about this matchup, potential Stidham regression aside. The Chiefs tend to feature a trio of rookies at the outside corner spots, led by promising first-round pick Trent McDuffie but also featuring the much bigger but less refined Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson . L'Jarius Sneed is the only veteran corner who sometimes sees snaps outside, but he's not a shutdown

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

LV vs KC

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams certainly did well with Jarrett Stidham last week – seemingly everyone on the Raiders offense did – so there's nothing obviously concerning about this matchup, potential Stidham regression aside. The Chiefs tend to feature a trio of rookies at the outside corner spots, led by promising first-round pick Trent McDuffie but also featuring the much bigger but less refined Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. L'Jarius Sneed is the only veteran corner who sometimes sees snaps outside, but he's not a shutdown cover type anyway and he's dealing with a hip issue. Hunter Renfrow might be the one most likely to see Sneed, but it's difficult to see that as an obstacle for Renfrow, either. Mack Hollins probably isn't a starter-caliber receiver so he might struggle against Williams and Watson types simply because they can neutralize the size advantage he usually has, but Hollins too should eventually benefit if Stidham can remotely maintain the level of play he showed against the 49ers.

Upgrade: Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Someone is likely to be productive after WR1/TE1 Travis Kelce, but guessing who is rarely easy with the Chiefs. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the most conventionally qualified candidate, but he also might be the Chiefs wideout to see the most of Nate Hobbs. Hobbs might not be a shutdown corner, but he's enough better than the other Raiders corners that whoever he covers is liable to slip a little in the target share. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson are too big for Amik Robertson to hold up against, so that's something the Raiders need to get ready for. Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore would likely be well-countered by Robertson, on the other hand. Kadarius Toney probably rather see corners more lumbering than these, too, but Toney can thrive against poor tackling even if he doesn't have an obvious trait advantage.

Upgrade: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Dowgrade: N/A

Even: JuJu Smith-Schuster (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Hobbs), Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson

JAC vs TEN

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Marvin Jones is toast but he might therefore see the least attention between himself, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. The Titans might design custom coverages to account for those two and Evan Engram while cutting loose Marvin, who just can't really do anything at this point. If Amani Hooker can return from injury then he would be a formidable matchup for Kirk, but if Hooker can't go then the toolsy former safety/special teamer Josh Kalu might need to be the substitute slot corner. Zay might mostly see Kristian Fulton but if not he and Marvin should split time against Fulton and Roger McCreary.

Upgrade: Christian Kirk

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

It would be a major boost to the Tennessee offense if Treylon Burks (groin) can play, but it's unclear what he can do after not practicing Thursday. Burks and Robert Woods mostly line up outside, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine getting most of the slot reps. If that pattern holds here then one of Burks and Woods would get the unenviable matchup against standout corner Tyson Campbell, while the other would run against the more beatable Darious Williams. Burks in particular is much bigger than the smallish Willliams. Tre Herndon in the slot might be more beatable than Williams yet, though it's not clear whether Westbrook-Ikhine is the type of player to capitalize.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

ATL vs TB

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London figures to draw a high share of Atlanta's targets regardless of the matchup, but this could be a tough one for a young player in a bad offense. Even if Carlton Davis (shoulder) is out, Jamel Dean will be at one boundary corner spot and Sean Murphy-Bunting should be at the other. Both are big and toolsy corners, ones that London will be too good for at some point but maybe not this early. Antoine Winfield figures to make things tough from the slot, though at least London has a big height advantage over the 5-foot-9 Winfield. Olamide Zaccheaus would otherwise figure to get the unenviable Winfield assignment.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Olamide Zaccheaus

Even: Drake London

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

If Tom Brady is back to producing then so is Mike Evans, who never fell off and is still a legitimate 200-yard threat in any given game when the quarterback is vaguely on target downfield. A.J. Terrell might be quite good, and at his big corner build he might be one of the better trait matches out there to Evans, but it's still tough to see it as a truly concerning detail for Evans. If Terrell shadows Evans and Evans disappoints it would probably be less because Evans got beat and more just that targets like Chris Godwin and Russell Gage had such comparatively easy matchups that they got open more quickly on a given rep.

Upgrade: Mike Evans (arguably lower to Even if shadowed by Terrell), Chris Godwin, Russell Gage

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

BUF vs NE

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Both Ken Dorsey and especially Brian Daboll made Bill Belichick look silly in recent games. Perhaps they just have his number and that's that, or perhaps Belichick still has a second wind in him somewhere. One thing that hasn't and cannot work is Belichick's insistence on running telegraphed press-man coverage, which has allowed Isaiah McKenzie to get free for big, repeated gains on pick plays. Stefon Diggs might be the single best receiver in the league at beating press man coverage, additionally, and the personnel just isn't good enough for New England to be trying that even against lesser receivers. Jonathan Jones is quite good, but he's playing sore (chest) and isn't a true CB1 anyway. Jalen Mills can get beat like a drum against receivers like these. That includes Gabe Davis, who is much bigger than Jones and Myles Bryant. If Belichick calls the same game plans as before he's getting torched again for it. What's worth wondering about is what effect it might have if Belichick surprises us with a new look.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots receiver who can be counted on for production, and he gets a tough matchup against Taron Johnson. Tyquan Thornton can outrun everyone but his peripheral stats are still awful on the year. Against a defense this well-coached in the secondary it seems unlikely that this is the spot for Thornton to turn a corner.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton

Even: N/A

CHI vs MIN

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Here be dragons.

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson is unstoppable against corners much better than these – if his numbers lag it would probably be due to Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn both getting more open than usual.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

CIN vs BAL

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Marlon Humphrey has played one side all year then seemed to follow around Diontae Johnson last week. If the Ravens use Humphrey as a shadow then the conventional choice for assignment would be Ja'Marr Chase. Whoever doesn't face Humphrey gets the easier matchup, though even a corner like Brandon Stephens could negate some of the size advantage Tee Higgins has against most corners. Tyler Boyd was held in check the last time he saw Kyle Hamilton.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

See the Bears.

IND vs HOU

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman has a major reach advantage over corners like Desmond King and Steven Nelson, and he already posted big numbers against them in Week 1. Parris Campbell spends about as much time clearing space for Pittman as running actual routes, and Tavierre Thomas can match most of his athleticism. Alec Pierce can run past King and Nelson but doesn't have a quarterback to do anything with it.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Parris Campbell

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandin Cooks has no concerning matchup details in this. Same as ever, Cooks is limited by his team. Chris Moore might normally have something to offer but in recent weeks the Texans have gone back to using him in the slot, which is the opposite of his skill set.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore

MIA vs NYJ

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should both be able to get open against these corners – even Sauce Gardner isn't built to track tiny darts like Hill and Waddle – yet the Dolphins passing game was a mess anyway when these teams faced in Week 5. It's difficult to see how Skylar Thompson is going to help that.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson has nothing to worry about here, especially not Xavien Howard. Elijah Moore seems unlikely to do much against Kader Kohou. Corey Davis has a major build advantage against Kohou in two-wide looks, and against Keion Crossen in three-wide. The Dolphins might therefore try to keep the tiny but fast Crossen on Wilson and the bigger, slower Howard on Davis.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Corey Davis, Elijah Moore

NO vs CAR

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor cannot cover Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed. Jarvis Landry against Jeremy Chinn is a little tougher to think out – Chinn is much more athletic but it's not clear what kind of skill set he might have in the slot.

Upgrade: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jarvis Landry

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marshon Lattimore certainly made a big impact in his return from injury last week, and this week he might be a candidate to shadow DJ Moore. That is a tough matchup to call, but you don't like it if you're a Moore investor. Terrace Marshall is effectively trait matched by Alontae Taylor otherwise, so it could be the toughest pass defense the Panthers have seen in weeks.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall

PIT vs CLE

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Diontae Johnson can't lose Denzel Ward or Greg Newsome but there have been times in the past where the Browns called so much off coverage that Johnson was sort of just left uncovered repeatedly underneath. That was stupid of the Browns, and if they don't make the same foolish choice it's difficult to see how Johnson beats them. George Pickens can dunk over most corners, but he would probably need to because Ward and Newsome can run with him easily enough. Pickens against Martin Emerson is a different question – Emerson is the kind of player Pickens would have probably beat in the SEC, but Emerson is built to play at the rim better than Ward or Newsome. If Ward (shoulder) is out then the Browns might play A.J. Green in the slot to keep Newsome on Johnson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers can't cover anyone and barely try to, so whether an offense succeeds against their pass defense has more to do with reading coverages correctly and avoiding trouble with the pass rush. To the extent that the secondary personnel matters with Pittsburgh, though, it has less to do with their corners and more to do with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who does the most to keep the band in rhythm. Fitzpatrick is expected to play but missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones

PHI vs NYG

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants don't have much in the way of cornerback personnel, and even at full health they wouldn't be able to do anything about A.J. Brown. DeVonta Smith doesn't have the outrageous size/speed advantage Brown does, but it's safe to assume the Giants corners can't mirror his route-running technique, either.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton is well-countered by his name-doppelganger Darius Slay, though with speed like Slayton's each mistake can quickly come at a high cost. Still, volume seems close to out of the question. Then again, maybe the Eagles will give Slayton less attention given the emergence of Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James. One of James or Hodgins should be threatening from the slot on most plays, though Hodgins has nightmare matchup against James Bradberry when lined up outside.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Isaiah Hodgins

Even: Darius Slayton, Richie James

WAS vs DAL

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dallas pass defense is of course no joke, yet its cornerback personnel isn't especially impressive, and it wasn't before Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown got hurt, either. It's easy enough to observe Terry McLaurin outclasses all of these corners – even Trevon Diggs – but the Cowboys are unlikely to let the formula be that simple. Jahan Dotson can really dust the non-Diggs corners, and maybe even Diggs himself, while Curtis Samuel remains an explosive threat from the slot. If Sam Howell can hold up against the pass rush, there should be opportunities to complete passes in this one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb is too good for any of these corners to manage one on one. They'll have help – the question is whether it'll be enough. The Washington defense is beat up all over and they still have to defend the run, so it's hard to see how much they can do to stop what's coming.

Upgrade: CeeDee Lamb

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, T.Y. Hilton

DEN vs LAC

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Neither Jerry Jeudy nor Courtland Sutton could get anything going against the Chiefs last week, and they're not likely to find this matchup much better. The Chargers largely sell out against the pass by design, disinterested in stopping the run as a philosophical tenet. Bryce Callahan is a legitimately tough slot corner, moreover – an issue for Jeudy in particular – while Asante Samuel and Michael Davis both figure to sit back against Sutton with big cushions, making their own jobs easier.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Patrick Surtain doesn't really follow anyone into the slot, so if he's shadowing anyone it might mostly be Mike Williams. Keenan Allen doesn't exclusively run in the slot and might see Surtain a few times when outside, but otherwise Surtain should mostly be Williams' problem while Allen mostly grapples with K'Waun Williams. Williams won't cut Allen loose, but Allen is much bigger and might be able to land a lot of jab targets to move the chains. If Surtain follows Williams and Allen is in the slot it leaves Joshua Palmer with the easiest matchup by far, going against Damarri Mathis (concussion) or Lamar Jackson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Surtain), Joshua Palmer (arguable upgrade if Williams is shadowed by Surtain)

SEA vs LAR

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

DK Metcalf had a big game the last time these teams faced, and unless the Rams shadow him with Jalen Ramsey they might get the same result here. Tyler Lockett is not healthy and therefore not his usual self – the Rams would be silly to leave Metcalf on anyone but Ramsey.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Ramsey), Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Van Jefferson probably can't win vertically at the sideline, but Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson might struggle to track him laterally. Tutu Atwell can't outrun Woolen in a straight line but at such a tiny build could be difficult for Woolen to track, especially laterally or on double moves. If Sean McVay is on one of his better days the Rams should be able to create opportunities for themselves here.

Upgrade: Tutu Atwell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Van Jefferson

SF vs ARI

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

The 49ers are probably going to run all over the Cardinals, who have made little effort to run man coverage with their poor cornerback personnel this year. It's almost reduced to a situation like the Steelers defense – the pass defense can be beaten, but when it falls it's not necessarily because of one receiver beating one corner. It's usually more that the offense figured out the coverage and went straight to an open spot. A strong running game can help dishevel those zones a little more yet – there's generally a tradeoff between zone coverage and gap integrity.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquise Brown can get open against these corners, even Charvarius Ward, but he's unlikely to get the quarterback play or scheming necessary to prove it. Greg Dortch showed his limitations last week but should remain heavily-targeted as long as he's getting slot reps.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch

GB vs DET

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Watson still isn't polished but his tools play loudly against slower defenses, and the Lions are certainly slow in the secondary. Allen Lazard doesn't really separate from anyone but likely outclasses these corners all the same. Romeo Doubs, too, can dust these corners, but it's less clear whether Aaron Rodgers will care more about other things.

Upgrade: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown should mostly see Darnell Savage in the slot, which is almost certainly the weakest part of the Green Bay coverage scheme. They'll presumably try to come up with some solution for that, but the matchup is what it is: a problem for the Packers. DJ Chark has a major reach advantage over Jaire Alexander and an even more extreme speed advantage over Rasul Douglas, who point blank cannot end up in a situation where he turns his hips against Chark. Josh Reynolds isn't running away from anyone – not even Douglas – but he's punctual enough to pop up when the defense is lax on its assignments.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds