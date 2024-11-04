Fantasy Football
Kerby Joseph News: Pick-six in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Joseph recorded four total tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Joseph was able to snag yet another interception in Week 9, picking off Jordan Love with less than a minute in the first half, returning it for a touchdown. The safety has now snatched six interceptions in 2024, which is tied with Packers safety Xavier McKinney for the most in the NFL, though Joseph has played one less game. Joseph has had a spectacular start to the season, compiling 43 total tackles (29 solo), six interceptions, including Sunday's pick-six, and eight passes defensed over eight games in 2024.

