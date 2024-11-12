Ke'Shawn Vaughn News: Let go by San Francisco

The 49ers cut Vaughn from the practice squad Tuesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move makes room on the practice squad for running back Patrick Taylor, who was on the 49ers' active roster through the first eight games of the regular season. Vaughn signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. The 2020 third-round pick will explore his options and look to sign with a team in need of depth in the backfield.