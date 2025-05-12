Fantasy Football
Ketron Jackson headshot

Ketron Jackson News: Moving to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Jackson signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Monday.

The 6-foot-3 wideout began his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to Baylor for his final two seasons. During his time at Baylor, Jackson logged just 40 receptions for 725 yards and three touchdowns, averaging roughly 18.1 yards per reception. Now in Las Vegas, Jackson is expected to compete for a depth role in the Raiders' wide receiver corps throughout the summer.

Ketron Jackson
Las Vegas Raiders
