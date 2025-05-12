Fantasy Football
Key'Shawn Smith

Key'Shawn Smith News: Finds work in Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Smith signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Smith spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Miami (FL) before finishing at SMU. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver appeared in 28 games over two seasons at SMU, catching 58 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns. While he's likely just an extra body for offseason activities, Smith could earn a spot on the Raiders' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff this summer.

Key'Shawn Smith
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
