Kieft (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kieft was able to log a full practice Wednesday after estimating back-to-back limited sessions to open the Buccaneers' week of practice. The third-year pro is expected to serve as a depth piece in the team's tight end room while primarily playing on special teams during Tampa Bay's Week 5 divisional matchup.