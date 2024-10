Kieft went without a target while playing six of the Buccaneers' 82 snaps on offense in Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens.

With Cade Otton dominating the snaps at tight end for the Buccaneers through the first seven weeks, Kieft nor the team's other depth options at the position have been able to carve out much playing time. Though Kieft has suited up in all seven of the Bucs' contests, the six snaps he played Monday represented a season high.