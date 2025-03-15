Fantasy Football
Kris Boyd headshot

Kris Boyd News: Inks deal with Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Boyd signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Boyd mostly played on special teams for the Texans in 2024, and he finished the regular season with eight tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery. He'll likely serve in a similar role with the Jets in 2025, though he'll look to compete for a more prominent role in the secondary in offseason programs and training camp.

