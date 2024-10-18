Kristian Fulton Injury: DNP on Friday

Fulton (hamstring) did not practice Friday.

Fulton injured his hamstring during the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Broncos. He has yet to practice since the injury, and unless he's able to participate in some capacity Saturday, he's in jeopardy of being ruled out ahead of Monday's game against Arizona. Backup corner Deane Leonard (hamstring) and nickel corner Ja'Sir Taylor (leg) are both dealing with injuries ahead of Monday's game, and a vulnerable Chargers' secondary could open up the field for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' passing attack.