Kristian Fulton Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fulton (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

The Chargers are coming off a bye in Week 5, so it's not clear whether Fulton injured his knee in Week 4 against the Chiefs or in the interim. Regardless, the 2020 second-round pick will have two more chances to return to the practice field ahead of Sunday's AFC West clash against the Broncos. Fulton has played 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps in three of four regular-season games, and on the year he's accumulated 15 tackles (11 solo) and three passes defended (one interception).