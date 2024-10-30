Kristian Fulton Injury: Opens week as DNP

Fulton (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Fulton exited the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Saints after sustaining a hamstring injury in the third quarter, so missing Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise. The 26-year-old cornerback likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation by Friday in order to have a chance at suiting up in Week 9's matchup against the Browns. If he's unable to do so, expect Dicaprio Bootle to see increased work with Los Angeles' first-team secondary.