Kurtis Rourke Injury: Won't play in rookie camp

Rourke (knee) won't participate in the 49ers' rookie camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2025 seventh-round pick played his final collegiate season on a torn ACL, so it's no surprise that he won't be ready for San Francisco's rookie minicamp. During Rourke's final season at Indiana, he threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks, while also adding two rushing touchdowns. Once the 24-year-old returns from his ACL injury, he's expected to compete for a depth role in the 49ers' quarterback room.