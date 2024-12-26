Kwon Alexander News: Waived by Detroit

The Lions waived Alexander on Thursday, Kory Woods of MLive.com reports.

Detroit signed Alexander off Denver's practice squad in late November, and the veteran linebacker logged 28 total defensive snaps over two games with the club. However, he was a healthy scratch last Sunday against Chicago, and his services have become less needed with Trevor Nowaske recently returning from a one-game absence and with both Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) and Alex Anzalone (forearm) potentially nearing returns. Woods notes that the Lions hope to add Alexander to their practice squad if he clears waivers.