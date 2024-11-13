Kyle Dugger Injury: Opens week with limited work

Dugger (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 28-year-old has missed the Patriots' last three games due to an ankle injury, but Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. Dugger has recorded 35 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended two passes in six appearances this season. If Dugger can return for New England's Week 11 matchup against the Rams, it would be a significant boost to an already hot Patriots defense, which has allowed 22 or fewer points in each of its last three games.