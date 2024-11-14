Kyle Hamilton Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Hamilton (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Hamilton sprained his right ankle during the Ravens' Week 9 win against the Bengals this past Thursday. He underwent treatments over the weekend and didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates the third-year safety is progressing through his recovery. If Hamilton is able to practice Friday, that would give him a chance at playing Sunday against the Steelers.