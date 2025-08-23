Trask played the entire first half with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined due to an illness. As his final line indicates, Trask stuck to high-percentage throws for the most part, and he capped off his performance with a one-yard TD pass to Tez Johnson with under a minute remaining in the first half. Despite Bridgewater having played in just one preseason game and Trask having put together a solid exhibition slate overall, there's still a possibility the latter is on the outside looking in come final roster cuts.