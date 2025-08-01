Graff notes that while Williams has been part of some of the biggest plays in camp, including a 40-yard TD from QB Drake Maye on a go route earlier this week, the wideout has also logged more drops than any other Patriots receiver. Nevertheless, if the 2025 third-rounder can curb the drops as the summer continues, Graff believes that Williams could push for the team's No. 3 WR role. However, for now he's competing with Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk for slotting behind Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas.