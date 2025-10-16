After being limited at Wednesday's closed walkthrough, Murray was seen throwing passes to reserve wide receivers Thursday, while Jacoby Brissett worked with the Cardinals' first-team offense, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. It was a similar breakdown of reps to last Friday before Murray was inactive this past Sunday at Indianapolis due to a mid-foot sprain and yielded the start to Brissett. Nevertheless, Murray has one more chance to prove his health before the Cardinals likely tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.