Jacoby Brissett has been impressive in three starts for the Cardinals, throwing for multiple scores in each while also leading the team to a primetime win over the Cowboys on Monday. His performance has seemingly created a quarterback controversy in Arizona, though Gannon tried to end that chatter with a clear statement that Murray remains the team's starter. Murray has yet to record a full practice since suffering a mid-foot sprain, so it remains unclear whether Murray will be ready to return Week 10 against Seattle.