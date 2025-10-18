Murray drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after being a limited practice participant all week. However, with the Cardinals on a bye for Week 8, it appears the team will sit Murray to give him more time to heal from a mid-foot sprain, which makes Week 9 against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3 the next opportunity for the 28-year-old quarterback to play. Brissett had a strong showing in the Cardinals' Week 7 loss to the Colts, with the veteran completing 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while turning three carries into 19 yards.