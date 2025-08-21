Murray and the rest of the starters handled the first two possessions of the Cardinals' preseason opener against Kansas City on Aug. 9, but the first-team offense appears to have shown enough in practices since for Gannon to feel confident heading into Week 1. A consistent drumbeat throughout training camp has been the improved connection between Murray and second-year wideout Marvin Harrison, an encouraging development considering that Arizona made no notable changes to its skill-position personnel from last season. Murray and Harrison's next opportunity to demonstrate their purportedly improved rapport will arrive during the regular-season opener in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 7.