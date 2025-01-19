Fantasy Football
Kyren Williams headshot

Kyren Williams News: Costly fumble in playoff exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 3:34pm

Williams rushed 19 times for 106 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles. He also lost a fumble.

Williams set the tone early by picking up a fourth-and-1 from Philadelphia's 10-yard line with a four-yard run on the opening drive to set up a Tyler Higbee touchdown catch three plays later. The standout running back added a 30-yard run in the third quarter to set up a Joshua Karty field goal that tied the game at 13-13, but Williams lost a critical fumble with the Rams driving for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, kicking off a run of 12 consecutive Eagles points that proved too much for LA to overcome. Williams is scheduled to play the final season of his four-year rookie contract in 2025, but the 2022 fifth-round draft pick is an offseason extension candidate after racking up 2,831 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns across the last two regular seasons.

Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
