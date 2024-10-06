Kyren Williams News: Handles 23 touches

Williams rushed the ball 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

Williams has one of the most stable workloads in the league and that was on display Sunday as he topped 20 carries for the second time in his last three games. He also kept his touchdown streak alive with a one-yard touchdown plunge early in the second quarter, and he now has seven total touchdowns and at least one trip to the end zone in each game. While volume is the primary driver of Williams' fantasy value, he did add in a splash play with a 30-yard run midway through the first quarter -- his longest gain of the season and first gain of at least 20 yards of the season.