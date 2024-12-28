Fantasy Football
Kyren Williams News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 8:58pm

Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals. He added three receptions on three targets for 16 yards.

The Rams had a tough offensive night and ran only 54 plays while possessing the ball for just 23:05. That left Williams with unusually low volume, as his 13 carries were his fewest since Week 2. Nevertheless, he turned in an efficient performance, highlighted by his 16th touchdown of the season, which came on a one-yard plunge into the end zone late in the second quarter. He's now scored in five of his last six games. Los Angeles' playoff status will become official Sunday, news that could dictate whether Williams sees a heavy workload in a potentially pivotal divisional Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks.

