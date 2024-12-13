Ladd McConkey Injury: Questionable for Sunday

McConkey (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being limited in practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey has logged six straight limited practice listings, and given that he was inactive for last weekend's loss to the Chiefs, his status for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest remains uncertain. Ideally, those considering him in Week 15 fantasy lineups will have added context regarding his status prior to the early wave of kickoffs, but if McConkey remains sidelined versus Tampa Bay, fellow wideouts Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be in line to see added snaps and targets.