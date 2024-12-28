Ladd McConkey News: Scores twice in win

McConkey caught eight passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets against New England on Saturday.

McConkey is not only the WR1 for the Chargers, but the only wideout the Chargers have who can consistently produce. Although McConkey wasn't considered a classic WR1 as a prospect, the distance between him and the second-best Chargers wide receiver is substantial. McConkey has 77 receptions for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 targets through 15 games, providing standout volume on elite efficiency (74.0-percent catch rate, 10.1 yards per target). The Raiders might present McConkey a challenging Week 18 matchup in slot corner Nate Hobbs, but McConkey has earned a major benefit of the doubt at this point.