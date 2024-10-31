Lamar Jackson Injury: Misses second straight practice

Jackson (back/knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh had previously characterized Jackson's absence from practice Wednesday as a rest day, only for the quarterback to be listed with a pair of health concerns upon the release of the team's first Week 9 injury report later that day. With Jackson now sitting out a second straight practice, his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos is suddenly on much shakier ground than initially believed. According to Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, head coach John Harbaugh isn't expected to speak to the media again until Friday, at which point he'll likely clarify whether Jackson is truly in danger of missing the Week 9 contest. If Jackson ends up missing his first game of the season Sunday, journeyman backup Josh Johnson would be in line to make his first start since 2021 and would oversee what would presumably be an even more run-heavy offense than usual.