Lamar Jackson News: Cleared to face Broncos

Jackson (back/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a full practice Friday.

Jackson was listed as a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, but the star QB is good to go for Sunday's game after working fully Friday and looking good in doing so, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson noted Friday that his status for the contest was never in doubt and that his missed practices were simply a case of resting his body ahead of Week 9 action.