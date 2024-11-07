Lamar Jackson News: Four TDs in TNF win

Jackson completed 25 of 33 passes for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 33 yards in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion run.

Jackson averaged an elevated 8.8 yards per attempt and finished the game with QB rating of 141.4, underscoring how efficient he was throughout the high-scoring victory. The veteran signal-caller extended his interception-less streak to four games as well, and his quartet of touchdown passes went to Nelson Agholor (six yards), Tylan Wallace (84 yards), Mark Andrews (18 yards) and Rashod Bateman (five yards). The final scoring strike snapped a 28-28 tie with 1:49 remaining, and it pushed Jackson to an elite 14:0 TD:INT over his last four contests. The 2018 first overall pick now has three games with at least four scoring tosses, affording him no shortage of momentum heading into a Week 11 AFC North road showdown against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17.