Lamar Jackson News: Strong effort in loss

Jackson completed 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns. He added eight rushes for 46 yards.

The Ravens suffered a surprising loss, though Jackson continued his excellent season and could have had a better day if not been let down by his pass catchers. He delivered six completions of at least 20 yards and should have had another on a deep attempt to Rashod Bateman in the middle of the fourth quarter that bounced off the receiver's chest. Jackson also added touchdown passes of 11 and seven yards to tally his fourth multi-touchdown passing performance in his last five starts. As can be expected, Jackson supplemented his production with his arm with rushing yardage, as he continued his streak of reaching 40 yards with his legs in every game this season.