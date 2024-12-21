Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: Tosses three TDs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. He added 22 rushing yards on nine carries.

Baltimore never trailed in the game as it moved back into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North. Jackson tossed his TDs to three different targets -- Isaiah Likely in the first quarter, Rashod Bateman in the second and Mark Andrews in the third -- while also leading Zay Flowers to a 100-yard performance. It was the QB's fourth straight multi-TD game, a stretch in which he's posted a scintillating 12:0 TD:INT. Jackson will look to keep rolling in Week 17 on the road against the Texans.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
