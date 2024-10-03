Laremy Tunsil Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Tunsil (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tunsil sprained his ankle last week against the Jaguars and was able to finish out the game after getting checked by trainers. "Yeah, day to day," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said of running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and Tunsil. "We will see tomorrow, see how it goes. We didn't have those guys out at practice today so we will see tomorrow, see how the rest of the week goes with Laremy and Joe." Wilson added that Tunsil is expected to practice at some point and play Week 5 against Buffalo.